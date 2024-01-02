Liverpool secures 4-2 victory against Newcastle to top English Premier League

(MENAFN) Liverpool secured a 4-2 victory over Newcastle United in the 20th week of the English Premier League at Anfield.



The match remained goalless in the first half until Mohamed Salah, Liverpool's Egyptian star, opened the scoring in the 49th minute off a pass by Darwin Nunez.



However, Newcastle's Alexander Isak swiftly equalized five minutes later with a right-footed shot from the left side of the box.



Curtis Jones restored Liverpool's lead in the 74th minute with a close-range right-footed touch, followed by Cody Gakpo extending the lead to 3-1 just four minutes later.



Newcastle's Sven Botman capitalized on a corner kick in the 81st minute, narrowing the deficit for his team.



Mohamed Salah completed his brace in the 86th minute, converting a penalty kick after Diogo Jota was fouled in the penalty area.



Liverpool claimed the top spot in the Premier League standings with 45 points, while Newcastle United occupied the ninth position with 29 points.

MENAFN02012024000045015839ID1107675895