China's December PMI unveils manufacturing reduction

(MENAFN) The recent data from the Chinese Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) has revealed a contraction in China's manufacturing sector for the month of December, further underscoring the persistent sluggish growth trends in the world's second-largest economy. According to figures released by China's National Bureau of Statistics, the PMI retreated to a reading of 49 last month, a development that policymakers attribute to subdued demand conditions prevailing within the domestic market. Alarmingly, December marked the third consecutive month witnessing economic contraction, as delineated by the PMI, which employs a benchmark score of 50 to demarcate the threshold between expansionary and contractionary economic phases.



This recent downturn in the manufacturing sector is emblematic of a broader trend, with the PMI recording declines in eight out of the past nine months, experiencing a marginal uptick only in September. Notably, the index marginally decreased from 49.5 in October to 49.4 in November, further highlighting the prevailing economic headwinds. However, juxtaposed against these indicators of tepid growth, the Chinese economy showcased resilience, registering a growth rate of 5.2 percent during the initial three quarters of the year. Optimistic signals emerged on the economic horizon in November, propelled by a resurgence in factory production and robust retail sales figures.



In a bid to bolster domestic demand and stimulate economic vitality, the Chinese government has rolled out a series of fiscal and monetary measures. These strategic interventions encompass escalated investments in critical infrastructure projects, including port development initiatives, coupled with judicious interest rate reductions and relaxation of constraints on residential property acquisitions. Economists contend that stimulating domestic consumption remains pivotal for sustaining China's growth trajectory amidst prevailing global uncertainties. Echoing a note of cautious optimism, President Xi Jinping, in his New Year's address, lauded China's adept navigation through the challenges posed by the pandemic, emphasizing the nation's enhanced economic adaptability and dynamism in the face of evolving global dynamics.

