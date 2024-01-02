Argentine government to exit from BRICS consortium of emerging economies

(MENAFN) In a significant move signaling a shift in its geopolitical alliances, the Argentine government has formally declared its intention to exit from the BRICS consortium of emerging economies, a decision slated for implementation at the outset of January. The announcement was unequivocally affirmed by Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, who indicated that President Javier Milley had conclusively communicated Argentina's decision to abstain from joining the BRICS group. President Milley elaborated on the rationale behind this strategic shift, emphasizing that the current administration's foreign policy stance diverges substantially from that of its predecessor. Consequently, this ideological misalignment necessitates a comprehensive review and reassessment of various strategic decisions, including its association with the BRICS coalition.



This pivotal decision underscores a broader recalibration of Argentina's foreign policy trajectory under the leadership of President Milley, who assumed office as the country's new head of state in December. The withdrawal from the BRICS alliance aligns with Milley's overarching vision and commitment to instigating profound economic and political reforms within Argentina's domestic landscape. As Argentina embarks on this recalibrated diplomatic path, the international community remains keenly attentive, anticipating discernible ramifications on Argentina's diplomatic engagements and bilateral relations with the remaining BRICS member nations. The global spotlight will undoubtedly focus on assessing the potential implications and evaluating the evolving dynamics between Argentina and its erstwhile BRICS counterparts.

