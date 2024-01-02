Calibre Scientific Acquires Linealab

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Calibre Scientific has acquired LineaLAB, SL, a distributor of analytical, bio and laboratory equipment based in Badalona (Barcelona), Spain.

LineaLAB is Calibre Scientific's fourth acquisition in Spain and further bolsters its presence in the Iberian Peninsula.

50.9% of the shares in LineaLAB, SL were sold by the family of the company's late founder and former managing director, Sebastián Estrades.

Brand Group has sold its 49.1% stake in LineaLAB. Divestment serves to focus on Brand Group's core businesses.



BARCELONA, Spain and FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific has acquired LineaLAB, SL, a provider of analytical, bio and laboratory equipment based in Badalona (Barcelona). LineaLAB is Calibre Scientific's fourth acquisition in Spain, further bolstering its position as one of the leading providers of laboratory products and services across the Iberian Peninsula. LineaLAB's broad product portfolio includes liquid handling equipment, vacuum & peristaltic pumps, centrifuges, microscopes, cooling equipment, thermostats, high precision balances, stirrers, shakers, mixers, PH measuring equipment, laboratory glassware, and other life science equipment and consumables. Positioned as a supplier of premium products, LineaLAB also offers comprehensive repair and calibration services.

Among the owners, the globally active Brand Group has sold its 49.1% stake in LineaLAB. With this sale, Brand Group is focusing on its core businesses of liquid handling instruments, life science equipment and consumables, and vacuum technology.

"Under the leadership of its late founder and former Managing Director Sebastián Estrades, LineaLAB, SL has become a leading distributor of world-class laboratory brands in Spain, including the entire product portfolio of Brand Group, namely the products of BRAND GMBH + CO KG, VACUUBRAND GMBH + CO KG and VITLAB GmbH, which will continue to be distributed by LineaLAB in Spain," said Dr. Christoph Schöler, Chairman of the Administrative Board and Executive Director of Brand Group SE & Co. KG, the parent company of Brand Group. "We are very pleased that LineaLAB, SL has found a new home within Calibre Scientific. As part of this fast-growing, international group, the company will continue to develop positively."

With this acquisition, Calibre Scientific adds another strategic partner to its growing platform in Spain and in the broader global laboratory supplies market, broadening its range of products and expanding its customer base. "LineaLAB is an excellent addition to our existing distribution business of laboratory equipment and consumables for the academic and research laboratory, government, hospital, industrial and pharmaceutical industries in Spain," said Ben Travis, Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Scientific. "We are grateful to the family of Sebastián Estrades and Brand Group for their confidence in us to be the new owner of LineaLAB and we look forward to providing even better service to our customers in Spain going forward."

About Brand Group

Brand Group develops, manufactures and markets high-quality and innovative liquid handling instruments, life science equipment and consumables, vacuum pumps and systems for life science, pharmaceutical, chemical and process analytical laboratories worldwide. Brand Group's products are widely used in academic and industrial research laboratories, environmental analysis laboratories and industrial process analysis, production and quality assurance laboratories.

Founded in 1949, Brand Group is registered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, with main offices in Wertheim and Großostheim, Germany, the headquarters of its members BRAND GMBH + CO KG, VACUUBRAND GMBH + CO KG and VITLAB GmbH. Brand Group employs approximately 1,000 people worldwide. The group has subsidiaries in Europe, North America and Asia and is represented by distributors in all other continents and major markets.

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers' challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

