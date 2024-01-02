Palestinian Prisoner Killed In Israeli Jail, Says Prisoners' Commission

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Nablus/PNN/

The Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs said on

Monday evening that a Palestinian prisoner has been killed

in the Israeli occupation prisons.

The Commission and the Palestinian Prisoner's Society (PPS) said that the Israeli Prison Services

assassinated prisoner Abdul Rahman Bassem Al-Bahsh, 23,

from Nablus, in Megiddo

prison.

They said that he has been detained since May 31, 2022, and has been sentenced to prison for a period of 35 months, noting that Al-Bahash is the first slain Palestinian killed by Israeli forces on the first day 2024, and the seventh in the occupation prisons since October 2023, along with a number of Gaza detainees.

The Commission and the PPS said in a joint statement that

assassinating prisoner Abdul Rahman Al-Bahash in Megiddo prison, who was one of the prisons that witnessed horrific crimes and systematic torture against prisoners after October 7, in which three prisoners were killed before him, confirms that the occupation continues without

no deterrent, or any consideration, in carrying out more assassination operations against prisoners and detainees in its prisons, in addition to the systematic crimes of torture and abuse, which aim to kill them directly.

Qaddoura Fares, head of The Commission, said that the detainee's killing comes within the framework of the occupation's crimes against detainees in its prisons, which raised the number of detainees who died inside prisons since October 7 of last year (2023) to seven.

Fares pointed out that the seven slain detainees in the occupation prisons are the only ones known so far, noting that there are other slain prisoners from the Gaza Strip detainees that no one knows about yet.