Four Palestinian Youths Killed As Israeli Forces Raid Sparks Confrontation In Qalqilya

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Qalqilya/PNN/



Local sources in Qalqilya report that a number of Palestinian youths were martyred early Tuesday morning by the gunfire of Israeli special units after besieging a house in the village of Azzun, east of the Qalqilya Governorate and City.

Locals said that there was a field execution of the five Palestinians after they were detained in a warehouse.



One of the eyewitnesses said that he saw body parts and a lot of blood where they were killed.

Local sources state that Israeli forces executed four young men after besieging them in one of the houses in the village of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, in the early dawn hours, where the siege continued for several hours.

Local sources mention that the occupation forces detained the bodies of the martyrs who fell in the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya.

Some images published by Hebrew media sources show the Israeli army carrying one of the bodies on a stretcher and placing it in a military vehicle. Other photos reveal weapons, including machine guns, claimed by the occupation to be in possession of the martyrs.

In a related note, the Israeli army acknowledged the injury of an officer during the clashes in the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, early this morning.