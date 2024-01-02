EQS-News: Fielmann Group AG / Key word(s): Personnel

New CFO at Fielmann Group AG: Steffen Baetjer succeeds Alexander Zeiss (news with additional features)

New CFO at Fielmann Group AG: Steffen Baetjer succeeds Alexander Zeiss

Steffen Baetjer new CFO of Fielmann Group AG as of 1 January 2024 Geord Alexander Zeiss joins Supervisory Board and assumes responsibility in Fielmann Family's holding company Effective as of 1 January 2024, Steffen Baetjer, Executive Director Controlling since August 2023, succeeds Georg Alexander Zeiss as CFO of Fielmann Group AG. This concludes a succession plan unanimously approved by the Supervisory Board in July 2023. In addition to the global responsibility for all Finance functions, Baetjer is also in charge of Tax, Legal, Compliance and Controlling. Zeiss is going to enter Fielmann Group AG's Supervisory Board, subject to approval by the responsible District Court in the City of Hamburg. Steffen Baetjer brings with him more than 20 years of financial executive experience across various industries and geographies. A native of the northern German island of Foehr, he holds degrees in economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and the University of Kassel. After working for McKinsey in strategy consulting across Europe and the United States, he was a Finance Director at Universal Music Germany and WestLB Luxembourg before assuming Group CFO positions at Techem, APCOA Parking and the Work Zone Safety Group.



“As we advance the digitalisation and internationalisation of our family business in line with our Vision 2025, we experience strong growth while the complexity of our business model inevitably increases. Steffen's analytical mindset and his proven track record in building teams that deliver exceptional performance will be a great contribution in streamlining our core processes and elevating efficiency on a global scale”, says CEO Marc Fielmann.



After Hans-Joachim Oltersdorf steps down from his role as a Supervisory Board Member on 31 December 2023, Georg Alexander Zeiss – after a 20-year tenure as the CFO – is set to join the Supervisory Board of Fielmann Group AG. This appointment is pending approval by the responsible District Court in the City of Hamburg. Beyond this role, Georg Alexander Zeiss is also going to lead the Fielmann Family's holding company.



"Over his two-decade service, Alexander has significantly shaped our family business. We are grateful for his dedication and substantial accomplishments during his tenure. As the Fielmann Group AG welcomes him into his new role on the Supervisory Board, the Fielmann Family eagerly anticipates embarking on the next chapters of our entrepreneurial journey together," remarks CEO Marc Fielmann. Hamburg, Germany – 2 January 2024 Fielmann Group AG

The Management Board About the Fielmann Group

The Fielmann Group is a German family business that serves 28 million customers with eyewear, contact lenses, hearing aids and primary eyecare services. It operates an omnichannel platform consisting of digital sales channels and more than 1,000 retail stores worldwide. Founded in 1972, the company is led by Marc Fielmann, representing the second generation of the Fielmann Family who still owns the majority of the company's stock. By staying true to its customer-centric values, the Fielmann Group helps everyone hear and see the beauty in the world. Thanks to the dedication of its 23,000 people worldwide, the company is consistently reaching customer satisfaction and retention rates of more than 90% and has to-date fitted more than 170 million pairs of individual prescription glasses.



