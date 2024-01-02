EQS-News: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Strategic Company Decision

SBO with new Executive Board team

02.01.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SBO with new Executive Board team



Ternitz / Vienna, 2 January 2024. The new Executive Board of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX of the Vienna Stock Exchange, has taken office on 1 January 2024. Following 8 years as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Klaus Mader assumes responsibility as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Campbell MacPherson, recognized for steering SBO's Advanced Manufacturing & Services (AMS) division, has joined the Executive Board as Chief Operating Officer (COO). The transition follows Gerald Grohmann's retirement after 22 years as CEO of SBO. "With the appointment of Klaus Mader as CEO and Campbell MacPherson as COO, SBO enters a promising new era, combining our solid foundation with dynamic new leadership," said Norbert Zimmermann, President of the Supervisory Board. "Together, they will ensure continuity in our core business while pushing boundaries and expanding into new areas." CEO Klaus Mader stated:“I am honored to have been appointed CEO and look forward to engaging with our shareholders, employees and customers in my new role. While maintaining the values and excellence for which SBO is known, I am committed to leading our team to innovative new horizons.” Klaus Mader, 53, brings a strong management and financial background to his new role. Having joined SBO's Executive Board as CFO in 2015, he previously held key management positions within the Tyrolit Group and gained significant experience at renowned companies, including Wienerberger Baustoffindustrie AG. Campbell MacPherson, 49, has been an integral part of the SBO Group for 15 years. With a solid engineering background from the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, his leadership career has included key roles as Managing Director of SBO's subsidiaries in the UK, Vietnam and the Middle East, as well as executive positions at Premier Hytemp and Forth Tool & Valve. SBO remains committed to maintaining its leadership position in the energy equipment sector, with a renewed focus on innovation and strategic growth. Photo download SBO Management

A bout SBO

SCHOELLER-BLECKMANN OILFIELD EQUIPMENT Aktiengesellschaft (SBO) is a globally operating group of companies and world market leader in the manufacture of high-alloy, non-magnetic steels. The SBO Group is engaged in high-precision production of special components for the oil, gas and other industries by applying innovative and additive manufacturing technologies. The SBO Group is equally recognized worldwide for its directional drilling tools and equipment for well completion in the oil, gas, and geothermal industry. With its subsidiaries and more than 1,500 employees worldwide, the Group is successfully positioned in technologically demanding, profitable niches. The Group is headquartered in Ternitz, Austria. Making an active contribution to energy transition is a key element of the Group's Strategy 2030. More detailed information on the Strategy 2030 and sustainable management (ESG) is available in the Annual Report 2022 at .

Contact:

Monika Bell, Head of Investor Relations

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

Tel: +43 2630 315-253

E-Mail: ...

Ildiko Füredi-Kolarik

Metrum Communications GmbH

Tel: +43 1 504 69 87 DW 351

E-Mail: ...



02.01.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Hauptstrasse 2 2630 Ternitz Austria Phone: +43 (0)2630/315110 Fax: +43 (0)2630/315101 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000946652 Indices: ATX Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1805961



End of News EQS News Service