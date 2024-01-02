EQS-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Allane Mobility Group: Eckart Klumpp takes up office as CEO

Pullach, 2 January 2024 – Eckart Klumpp took up his position as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Allane Mobility Group ("Allane"), specialist for vehicle leasing and full-service solutions in Germany, on 1

January 2024. He thus succeeds Donglim Shin, who had left the company on 31 December 2023. In order to ensure an optimal transition together with his predecessor, Eckart Klumpp had already been working in an advisory role at Allane since October 2023. He was appointed CEO by the Supervisory Board of Allane SE at the end of last year. Jochen Klöpper, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Allane SE: "We are delighted that we have been able to recruit Eckart Klumpp as the new CEO of Allane. With his many years of international experience in the areas of automotive financing and sales, he is the ideal candidate for this position. On behalf of the entire Supervisory Board and all Allane employees, I wish him a good start and great success in his new role." Eckart Klumpp, CEO of Allane SE: "I am grateful for the trust placed in me and I am very much looking forward to shaping the further development of the company together with my Managing Board colleague Álvaro Hernández and the entire Allane team. Allane's great expertise, its holistic concept in terms of comprehensive mobility solutions, and its successful business model have great potential for growth. We want to expand Allane's market position and achieve sustainable growth." Eckart Klumpp began his career in 1991 at Mercedes-Benz AG and has held various management positions at different companies in the banking and automotive industries, including DaimlerChrysler Financial Services, LLC. He was appointed Chief Commercial Officer of Hyundai Capital America in June 2020 and has significantly advanced the operating business in the areas of car leasing and financing as part of his role. Picture material: Portrait: Eckart Klumpp (Image rights: Hyundai Capital America) ---

About Allane Mobility Group: Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach is a multi-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. In its business fields Retail Leasing, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management, the Company offers a wide range of services and innovative solutions that make mobility easy in every way. Private and commercial customers use Allane's online and offline platforms to lease new vehicles affordably or acquire used vehicles from a large stock. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-efficient full-service leasing of their vehicle fleet and from comprehensive fleet management expertise. Allane SE (ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. In the 2022 financial year, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 717 million. With around 92 percent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE. -p

