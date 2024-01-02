Stage-III GRAP Restrictions Withdrawn In NCR As AQI Improves

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 2 (KNN) The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Sub-Committee, operating under CAQM, has unanimously decided to withdraw Stage-III restrictions throughout the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect, as per a release on Monday.

The decision comes in light of the disruptive impact of Stage-III restrictions on various stakeholders and the public, coupled with a noteworthy enhancement in Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI).

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body tasked with devising strategies to mitigate pollution in the region, convened on Monday, responding to the improvement in air quality.

The sub-committee decided to revoke Stage-III of GRAP based on IMD/IITM forecasts regarding meteorological conditions and the AQI of Delhi, according to officials.

The forecast indicates a progressive improvement in Delhi's AQI, reaching 346 at 4:00 PM on Monday, which is 55 points below the threshold for invoking GRAP Stage-III actions (Delhi AQI 401-450).

“There's a likelihood of sustained improvement in AQI, and no further deterioration is predicted in the coming days, maintaining the AQI in the Very Poor/Poor category,” as per a statement by the CAQM.

However, Stage-I to Stage-II actions of GRAP will continue to be implemented, monitored, and reviewed throughout the NCR, as directed by the commission.

CAQM emphasises the need for strict vigilance and intensified measures under Stage-I and II to prevent the implementation of Stage-III actions.

“The C and D project sites and industrial units with closure orders due to violations must not resume operations without specific approval from the Commission,” the official release added.

Last year, on December 22, CAQM had invoked Stage-III of GRAP amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi when the AQI reached the 'Severe' category for an extended period.

