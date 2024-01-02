TEC Expands Simplified Certification Scheme To 37 More Products, Evaluation Fees Waived Off

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 2 (KNN) The Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC) of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has expanded its Simplified Certification Scheme (SCS) effective January 1, 2024.

Bringing 37 more products under the purview of the SCS, this development aims to streamline the certification process, reducing the time required from eight weeks to just two and to promote ease of doing business, as per an official release.

Notably, these newly included products include, media gateways, IP security equipment, IP terminals, optical fibre or cable, and transmission Terminal Equipment, among others.

With this update, the total products covered by the SCS have surged from twelve to forty-nine.

The evaluation fee has been entirely waived, representing a substantial alleviation for both Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and applicants.

This concession results in a reduction of the application fee by over 80 per cent, consequently contributing to a further reduction in the overall compliance burden.

Furthermore, beginning January 1, 2024, TEC will only levy administrative fees for Essential Requirement (ER) based applications submitted under Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecommunication Equipment (MTCTE) framework.

Importantly, this fee structure will apply uniformly to such applications, irrespective of whether they fall under the Global Conformity Assessment Scheme (GCS) or the Simplified Certification Scheme (SCS) categories.

(KNN Bureau)