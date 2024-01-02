US Renews Call On Sudan Warring Parties To End Fighting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed that the conflict in Sudan "has resulted in war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, grave food insecurity, widespread displacement, and a collapsing healthcare system. It has also dangerously deepened divisions in Sudan along ethnic, tribal, and regional lines."

"We reflect on the continued suffering of the Sudanese people due to the needless conflict between the Rapid Support Force (RSF) and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF)," Blinken explained in his statements.

"Now, Sudan suffers from one of the worlds largest humanitarian and displacement crises because of the warring parties decisions. Sudans economy and infrastructure are in ruins," he added.

The US Secretary of State called on the SAF and the RSF to end this conflict and return governance to civilians, affirming at the same time that the US stands with the Sudanese people and works to end the conflict so that they can begin to achieve peace, security, and prosperity.

Fighting broke out between the Sudanese army and the RSF in April 2023, leaving thousands of victims dead, wounded, or missing, in addition to millions of displaced people and refugees inside and outside the country, according to UN reports. (QNA)

