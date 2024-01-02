Ongoing Israeli Aggression On Gaza Strip Leaves Scores Martyred And Injured

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Scores of Palestinians, including women and children, were martyred and injured in the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza Strip for the 88th consecutive day.

The Israeli occupation has launched a series of violent air raids and artillery bombardment since last night, leaving scores of Palestinians martyred and injured, in addition to causing massive destruction to houses and facilities.

The Israeli air, sea and land bombardment targeted several areas in central and southern Gaza Strip, including the Maghazi camp, and Khan Younis where the occupation artillery attacked the northern areas, killing and injured several civilians, the majority of them were children and women.

In northern Gaza Strip, fierce clashes erupted with the occupation forces, in conjunction with continuous air and artillery bombardment.

Last night, 15 Palestinians were martyred and several others were injured, mostly children and women, after the Israeli occupation shelled a house in Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza Strip.

Several others were martyred and injured in an Israeli air raid targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp, central of the Strip.

The Israeli bombardment also targeted the center of Khan Younis city as well as houses in Deir Al-Balah, leaving scores of martyrs and wounded.

The Israeli occupation continues its brutal aggression on Gaza Strip for the 88th consecutive day, leaving at least 21,978 martyred and 57,697 injured, the majority of them are children and women, in addition to thousands missing. (QNA)

