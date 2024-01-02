1 Killed, 10 Injured In Fire At Residential Building In S. Korea

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) One person was killed and 10 others were injured Tuesday, after a fire erupted in a residential building in Gunpo, located 24 kilometers south of Seoul, in South Korea.

Fire authorities said that there were 3 people on the ninth floor, where the fire broke out in the 15-story building.

Twelve other apartment residents suffered smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.

Police and fire authorities plan to investigate the cause of the fire.

In December, two people were killed and dozens were injured in a residential building fire, north of Seoul. (QNA)



