4 Palestinians Martyred In Qalqilya

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Four Palestinians were martyred on Tuesday morning in the town of Azzun, in the northern West Bank province of Qalqilya, according to Palestinian security sources.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the four Palestinians were shot dead during fierce confrontations with the Israeli occupation forces who stormed the town amidst firing live ammunition, stun grenades and teargas.

The occupation forces raided shops and houses in the town, seizing surveillance footage from multiple shops.

On the other hand, the Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian woman in the Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah, and raided homes and shops.

Since the start of the devastating Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, the Israeli occupation has intensified its military operations in the occupied West Bank, increasing the pace of incursions and arrests that resulted in dozens of victims and thousands of detainees. (QNA)

MENAFN02012024000067011011ID1107675798