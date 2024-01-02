Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Alleges Political Conspiracy By BJP Leaders Despite CBI Probe Withdrawal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite the state government's withdrawal of permission for a CBI investigation into the alleged illegal asset acquisition, Shivakumar claims that harassment persists. He suggests that the issuance of notices by the CBI to various individuals and organisations, including those associated with him, indicates a concerted effort to tarnish his image and that of his party.

In response to the CBI's notice to the Managing Director of Jaihind Vahini, a Kerala-based organisation, Shivakumar expressed his readiness to face any legal proceedings. He remarked that if there is a genuine intention to implicate him in a conspiracy and put him behind bars, he is prepared to face the consequences. Despite providing the CBI with documents, Shivakumar criticizes the investigation process, alleging that the CBI has only examined 10% of the documents, while the court claims 90% completion.

The state government had handed over the investigation to the Lokayukta after withdrawing permission for the CBI probe. Despite this, the CBI continues to issue notices, raising questions about the purpose and intent behind these actions. Shivakumar emphasises his awareness of the legal procedure, stating that the CBI should submit all documents to the Lokayukta following the transfer of the case.

Shivakumar raises concerns about the timing of these allegations, questioning whether the actions are politically motivated, particularly in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He dismisses claims of revenge related to the Rajya Sabha elections, mentioning that even with the passing of Ahmed Patel, the harassment persists. Despite facing adversity, Shivakumar affirms his commitment to fighting within the bounds of the law and seeking justice.

