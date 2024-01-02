Foggy Conditions Stall 26 Trains In Delhi; IMD Forecasts Colder Spell In Central India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Cold weather is set to persist over several regions in North India for the next few days, gradually diminishing thereafter, as reported by the weather department. Along with these conditions, dense to very dense fog is expected to continue across northwest and East India over the next three days, with a gradual decrease in intensity. In specific parts of Punjab, the dense fog may prevail until January 5.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's forecast for the upcoming week indicates a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius on January 7, while the minimum is expected to hover around 9 degrees Celsius on both January 2 and January 6.

On Tuesday, the foggy weather in the national capital led to delay of as many as 26 arriving trains, a notice issued by the Indian Railways said. However, the weather department forecasted relatively clearer skies and shallow fog for the capital city in the coming week.

Heading towards central India, the IMD foresees a drop in night temperatures during January 5-11, resulting in cold wave conditions. Temperatures during the day time are anticipated to be below average, especially in areas of Madhya Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, the IMD's predictions include expectations of light to moderate rainfall in specific regions of south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and Lakshadweep over the next 3-4 days. Furthermore, light isolated rainfall is also probable over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from January 2-5, according to the weather department's assessment.

