In Pictures: Here's How Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Raha Welcomed The New Year

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Monday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha from their New Year vacation.



Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor rushed off for a New Year's getaway with their little daughter Raha Kapoor.

Sharing a series of pictures, Alia was seen wearing a butterfly hair band and looked cute in a yellow dress.



In another picture, she held her daughter Raha close as they watched the last sunset of 2023 at the beach side.



The cutest picture was when Ranbir Kapoor gave a cheek kiss to his wife Alia Bhatt while holding her tight.



In one, the 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' actress was seen with her hair over her face while only some part visible.



Alia flaunted her beautiful feet as she put them up in the air, towards the sky, and clicked a lovely picture.



The last picture of the New Year series had Alia blow a party horn. The pictures proved that she and her family had a fun time together.

