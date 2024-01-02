Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's Cultural Rebirth (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At the heart of Ayodhya's streets stands a temple of Lord Hanuman, the greatest devotee of Lord Sri Ram. Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajith Hanamakkanavar explored the cultural tapestry of Ayodhya, where spirituality and cultural evolution merge seamlessly. Against the tranquil backdrop of the river Sarayu, he sheds light on the nightly marvel of the captivating light and sound show -- a revered ritual drawing numerous devotees.

Each evening, the ghat radiates with a 20-minute projection of the timeless Ramayan narrative on a projector screen, creating an atmosphere steeped in spirituality. The profound impact of this sacred visual experience deeply resonates with the audience and invokes a sense of reverence.

Amid Ayodhya's cultural rebirth, the transformative changes are evident in Ayodhya's landscape. A glimpse of the remarkable evolution can be seen through an expansive 80-foot thoroughfare which was once a modest 10-foot road. The new thoroughfare is meticulously paved with concrete -- an emblem of Ayodhya's swift urban development.

Also highlighted is the ongoing architectural rejuvenation inspired by the legendary Ramayana epic. Homes and edifices in Ayodhya are undergoing renovations, fueling excitement and anticipation, especially as the nation gears up to focus on Ayodhya before January 22.