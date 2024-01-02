Unseen Video Of Virat Kohli's Heartbreak After India's World Cup 2023 Final Loss (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Virat Kohli's aspirations of securing a second ODI World Cup were shattered as India faced defeat against Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team, in a devastating turn of events, narrowly missed lifting the coveted trophy despite an impressive campaign that saw them clinch 10 consecutive victories. Kohli, a pivotal force in the team with 765 runs in the tournament, expressed his evident disappointment as Australia, led by Travis Head and Pat Cummins, outplayed India in the final showdown.

A video circulating on social media captures the moment of Kohli's dejection after the World Cup final loss. As the Australian players celebrated their triumph on the field, Kohli, visibly saddened, walked towards his teammates, even disturbing the stumps with his cap in a display of frustration.

As the Indian team gears up for the second Test against South Africa, they have been engaged in rigorous practice sessions. Virat Kohli, an integral part of the team, participated in intense training, facing both Indian bowlers and net bowlers. After a dry spell from 2020-2022, Kohli made a remarkable return to his prolific run-scoring form in 2023, breaking historic batting records and exhibiting consistent performances.

