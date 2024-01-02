Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Pre-Order Details & Offers Leaked Ahead Of January Launch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samsung, a Korean smartphone maker, is probably going to present their top Galaxy S24 series on January 17 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones may be unveiled during the event and may even go on sale in certain important areas before the end of the month.

After the January 17 launch, pre-orders for these flagship smartphones are probably going to open, and South Korean blogger Naver has released information about a few pre-order benefits online.

The Naver blog text states that Samsung will provide a storage upgrade for all pre-ordered Galaxy S24 smartphones. This implies that buyers who have paid for the 512GB model of the smartphone would instead receive a 1TB storage version of the same handset. This is the same sort of offer that Samsung made with the Galaxy S22 and S23 series, according to a Sammobile report.

The Sammobile rumour stated that there may be 128GB and 256GB storage variations for the Samsung Galaxy S24 and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants for the Galaxy S24+.

In other Galaxy S24 news, a recent series of leaks on X (formerly Twitter) have revealed some intriguing details about the upcoming flagship smartphones. The "Generative Edit" capability is one notable feature that is emphasised in the marketing materials that were leaked. Samsung describes it as an easy-to-use tool for removing undesired components from images, and it immediately reminds people of Google's Magic Eraser tool, which was first released with the Pixel 8 series. Renowned for its capacity to remove unpleasant things from photographs, the Magic Eraser needs an online connection and a backup of Google Photos.

