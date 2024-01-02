Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The Immersive Experience Of Watching Ramayan At Sarayu Ghat

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At the serene banks of the river Sarayu in Ayodhya, a mesmerizing visual spectacle unfolds as Asianet Suvarna News Editor Ajith Hanamakkanavar sheds light on the enchanting light and sound show that has become a permanent feature. Every evening, the projector screen at the riverbanks comes to life with a 20-minute display of the timeless Ramayan narrative, drawing in thousands of devoted spectators.

The experience is immersive, as thousands gather to witness the projection, creating an ambience steeped in spirituality and reverence. The meticulously installed sound system resonates across the ghat, amplifying the evocative storytelling of the Ramayan, captivating the audience and enhancing the overall experience.

Reflecting on the transformative changes in Ayodhya, Asianet News Network noted the swift and remarkable development that has reshaped the city landscape. What was once a mere 10-foot road has now been transformed into an expansive 80-foot thoroughfare, meticulously constructed with concrete, illustrating the rapid urban evolution in Ayodhya.

The city's architectural landscape is undergoing a rejuvenation attributed to the rich history of the Ramayana epic. Buildings and structures in Ayodhya are undergoing renovations, infused with excitement and anticipation as the nation gears up to focus its attention on Ayodhya come January 22.

