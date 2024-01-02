Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal Aka ‘UK Rider 07’ Slams Salman Khan's Show, Calls It 'Unfair', 'Gande Game'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anurag Dobhal aka 'UK Rider 07' recently walked out of the Bigg Boss 17 house after his surprise elimination was revealed during the New Year's celebrations. Anurag resorted to Instagram stories after his eviction to complain about how 'unfair' it was. He slammed the creators of Salman Khan's contentious reality programme, referring to their "gande game (ugly game)".

“Unfair gande game se nikala hai. History likhdi bhai ne Bigg Boss ko khud nikalna pada,” Anurag wrote in one of his Instagram stories. In another account, the YouTuber said he was ousted because the producers were scared of him. He asserted that he would have won the programme if he hadn't been booted out due to unfair tactics. Several of Anurag's supporters expressed their displeasure over his banishment on the microblogging site X.



One of the fans called it a 'setup' and argued, "Makers saw how all the contestants were targeting Anurag Dobhal and were bullying him. And immediately they bring the Eviction Twist to evict Rider. Because they were confident that last time Isha saved him. But this time the contestants are well aware of message that the makers want Rider to be out."

How Was Anurag Evicted From Bigg Boss 17 House?



Anurag was evicted when the current captain, Aoora, and past captains, Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya, were granted the ability to choose which competitors to nominate for the week in a recent nomination challenge. Bigg Boss then disclosed that one of the nominated contestants will face instant eviction, adding a twist to the process.







During the activity, Anurag Dobhal, Abhishek Kumar, and Ayesha Khan were led to the specified area, while the remaining candidates had to decide who they wanted to meet outside the house. In an unexpected turn of events, most of the housemates chose Anurag's name, resulting in his swift removal from the Bigg Boss house.

Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Aoora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Arun Mashettey are the only competitors remaining in the Bigg Boss 17 house after Anurag's elimination.