Poco X6 5G Series Launch Date ANNOUNCED; Here's What You Can Expect

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Chinese smartphone maker Poco has officially confirmed that its mid-range Poco X6 5G smartphone series will launch in India on January 11. Notably, on January 4, Redmi, Poco's sibling brand, will also host an event to launch its Redmi Note 13 5G smartphone lineup.

The Poco X6 will come in black, blue, and white colour variants, per a report from 91Mobiles. Along with a 64MP main camera, the smartphone is anticipated to include up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Poco X6 Pro, on the other hand, may be available in Black, Grey and Yellow colour options, while also featuring a 64MP primary camera sensor on the back.

Two versions of the Poco X6 5G series are anticipated to be released: the standard Poco X6 5G and the somewhat more costly Poco X6 Pro 5G. The Poco X6 is most likely a rebranded Redmi Note 13 Pro, while the Poco X6 Pro is most likely a rebranded Redmi K70e, according to a report from Gizmochina.

According to the reports, the Poco X6 5G may include a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 1.5k resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, along with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, is also anticipated to power the Poco X6. The mid-range smartphone's optics may have a 2MP secondary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP main camera.

Reports further suggest that certification websites including NBTC, BIS, and FCC have reported seeing the Poxo X6 Pro 5G. According to the source, the Poco X6 Pro 5G is anticipated to be on sale by the end of January in a number of international regions, including India.

