Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Price Leaked Ahead Of January Launch

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Samsung Galaxy S24 series is almost ready for release. According to sources, on January 17, the Galaxy S24 series would be unveiled in India. We've heard a tonne of rumours and leaks over the last few months regarding possible great features for these phones. There has been some news regarding the potential price of these phones in Europe.



According to GalaxyClub, the entry-level Samsung Galaxy S24 may cost as much as EUR 899, or around Rs 82,000. That pertains to the device that has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. If you want 256GB of storage, the cost might be around EUR 959 (approximately Rs 88,000).

It appears that two variants of the Galaxy S24+ will be available. The price of one with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM would be around EUR 1,149 (or around Rs 1,05,000). And another may cost about EUR 1,269 (about Rs 1,16,000) and have 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

It is anticipated that the more costly variant, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, will be the finer one. One with 256GB of storage might run you roughly EUR 1,449, which is approximately Rs 1,33,500. Further storage, such as 512GB, might then cost around EUR 1,569 (or Rs 1,44,500). Additionally, if you truly need a lot of capacity, the 1TB storage may cost up to EUR 1,809, or around Rs 1,66,500.

These pricing indicate that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will provide a wide range of options with various features and storage capacities. Depending on what each person need from their phone, Samsung appears to be trying to please everyone.

It's expected that the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 series will have some amazing features and specs. These phones should come with a variety of screen sizes; the standard Galaxy S24 should have a 6.2-inch screen, the S24+ should have a slightly bigger 6.7-inch screen, and the flagship S24 Ultra should have the largest 6.8-inch screen. Every display is calibrated to provide vivid colours and outstanding clarity, which are further improved by a seamless refresh rate of 120Hz.

