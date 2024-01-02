Video: Michael Douglas Kisses Catherine Zeta-Jones At New Year Bash; Hollywood Couple Enjoying Vacay In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Michael Douglas and his family have returned to India to see the country's southern and eastern areas. The well-known Hollywood actor is seen kissing wife-actress Catherine Zeta-Jones as they dance to AP Dhillon's iconic Punjabi song With You in Hyderabad.

On Monday, Michael took to Instagram and uploaded a video of himself overlooking a large crowd at a party. With You, AP Dhillon's big song from last year, was playing in the background during the party. Michael and Catherine then appear in the video, as Michael says,“Happy New Year, everybody! Hyderabad, India, have a great, great 2024! Lots of love.” He follows that up by kissing his wife and then winking at the camera.

Michael's caption of the video read,“Happy New Year everybody! Have a great great 2024! Lots of love, M and C.” Catherine also posted a video on Instagram earlier in the day, in which she and Michael, who were at the same party, wished everyone a "Happy New Year from India." She also published two Instagram Stories, one in which she is seen enjoying 'lunch at the world's largest dining table' and the other in which she is seen shopping on the streets of Hyderabad.

Michael's family visit to India

Michael also tweeted a selfie video from a resort overlooking the Bay of Bengal earlier on Monday. Michael stated with a tough expression that this is their first trip to this region of India and that they are truly enjoying their holiday. According to the photos he and his family have posted, they have visited Mumbai, Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, the Bay of Bengal, and Hyderabad.

Michael, 79, received the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award in November at the International Film Festival of India in Goa.

Not just Michael but also singer Dua Lipa were in India with their families at the same time. She has been posting photos and videos from her New Year's vacation in Rajasthan.