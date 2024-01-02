T20 Cricket Calendar 2024: Details Of All The T20 Tournamnets Across The Globe

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the cricketing world gears up for an action-packed year, T20 leagues around the globe are set to enthrall fans with an exciting lineup of tournaments in 2024. From established leagues to new additions, the calendar is brimming with cricketing action that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

SA20 (South Africa T20 League)

Dates: 9th Jan to 10th Feb

Kicking off the T20 cricket frenzy in 2024 is the South Africa T20 League, SA20. With a stellar mix of local and international talent, the league is expected to set the stage on fire and provide a thrilling start to the T20 season.

ILT20 (Ireland T20 League)

Dates: 19th Jan to 17th Feb

Following closely is the Ireland T20 League, ILT20, offering a platform for Irish cricketers to showcase their T20 prowess. The league promises competitive cricket and a chance for emerging talents to make a mark on the global stage.

BPL (Bangladesh Premier League)

Dates: 19th Jan to 1st March

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) takes center stage in January, featuring a mix of international stars and local talents. Known for its vibrant cricketing atmosphere, BPL continues to be a fan favorite with thrilling contests.

PSL (Pakistan Super League)

Dates: 13th Feb to 19th March

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) takes the spotlight in February, captivating cricket enthusiasts with its high-octane matches. PSL has become a breeding ground for emerging Pakistani talent and a stage for international stars to shine.

IPL (Indian Premier League)

Dates: 23rd March to 26th May (tentative date)

The crown jewel of T20 leagues, the Indian Premier League (IPL), tentatively commences in late March. IPL's unique blend of entertainment and cricketing excellence attracts a global audience, making it one of the most-watched leagues worldwide.

Vitality Blast (England T20 Blast)

Dates: 30th May to 14th Sept

The English summer comes alive with the Vitality Blast, England's premier T20 competition. Known for its county rivalries and explosive cricket, the Vitality Blast showcases the best of English T20 talent.

T20 World Cup

Dates: 4th June to 30th June

The T20 World Cup takes center stage in June, bringing together nations from around the world to compete for T20 supremacy. With nail-biting encounters and unforgettable moments, the World Cup is a highlight in the T20 calendar.

The Hundred

Dates: August

A relatively new entrant but making waves, The Hundred returns in August. With its innovative format and star-studded lineups, The Hundred has quickly gained popularity and is set to continue its impact on the T20 landscape.

CPL (Caribbean Premier League)

Dates: Aug-Sep

The Caribbean Premier League lights up the cricketing calendar in August-September, showcasing the Caribbean flair and producing electrifying contests. CPL remains a carnival of cricket in the Caribbean.

T10 League

Dates: Oct

The T10 League adds a touch of rapid excitement in October. With matches lasting just 10 overs per side, it provides a quick and thrilling cricketing experience, attracting global attention.

Big Bash League

Dates: Dec-Jan

Closing the year on a high note is the Big Bash League (BBL) in December-January. The Australian extravaganza features big hits, high-flying catches, and a festive cricketing atmosphere.

As T20 cricket continues to capture the imagination of fans worldwide, the 2024 calendar promises a cricketing feast with diverse leagues offering top-notch entertainment and showcasing the best talents from around the globe. Get ready for a year filled with sixes, wickets, and cricketing brilliance

