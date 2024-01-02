Japan: Tokyo To Hiroshima-7 Popular Places To Visit In 2024

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Japan is a diverse country with a rich cultural heritage, modern cities, stunning landscapes, and historic sites. Here are seven popular places to visit in Japa

The busy capital city of Japan blends modernity and heritage. See Senso-ji Temple, the Imperial Palace, Shibuya, Shinjuku, and the Tsukiji Fish Market.

Kyoto has many temples and historic places due to its traditional culture. Visit Kinkaku-ji, Fushimi Inari Taisha with hundreds of scarlet torii gates, and Arashiyama Bamboo Grove.

Famous for its friendly deer roaming freely, Nara is home to Todai-ji Temple with its massive Buddha statue, Nara Park, and Kasuga Taisha Shrine.

Mount Fuji offers breathtaking views. You can visit the Fuji Five Lakes region during the climbing season (July-August) for an incredible experience.

A vibrant city known for its street food, Osaka offers attractions like Osaka Castle, the bustling Dotonbori district, Universal Studios Japan, and the Osaka Aquarium Kaiyukan.

Japan's northernmost island, Hokkaido, offers stunning natural landscapes, hot springs, ski resorts, and the beautiful Shikisai-no-Oka flower fields in Biei.

Hiroshima is home to the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, dedicated to the memory of the atomic bombing in 1945. Visit the iconic Atomic Bomb Dome, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.