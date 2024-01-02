Madhuri Dixit, Shriram Nene Visit Siddhivinayak Temple, Seek Blessings

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit had a spiritual start to her New Year, as she visited Siddhivinayak Temple, here, along with her husband Shriram Nene, on Tuesday.

The actress sought blessings for her upcoming Marathi movie 'Panchak'. In the video captured by papparazzi, the 'Tezaab' actress can be seen wearing a pastel pink coloured anarkali suit with intricate embroidery on it.

She kept her hair open, and opted for a minimal makeup. While, her husband wore a traditional red kurta with full sleeves.

The couple can be seen offering prayers, and the priest is seen putting tikka on their forehead.

Madhuri had tied the knot with Shriram in October 1999. The couple have two sons Arin and Ryan.

Her upcoming movie 'Panchak' is directed by Jayant Jathar, and stars Adinath Kothare in the lead.

Meanwhile, Madhuri was last seen in 'Maja Ma'.

