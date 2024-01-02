Ethiopia secures sea access in preliminary agreement with Somaliland

(MENAFN) On Monday, landlocked Ethiopia inked a preliminary agreement with the breakaway region of Somaliland, securing access to the sea through the Red Sea port of Berbera.



While the memorandum of understanding was formally signed in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, it has stirred controversy, with notable figures in Somalia expressing discontent.



Abiy’s office described the deal as “historic,” adding that it is “intended to serve as a framework for the multisectoral partnership between the two sides.”



“The Memorandum of Understanding shall pave the way to realize the aspiration of Ethiopia to secure access to the sea and diversify its access to seaports,” the office stated in a declaration.



The agreement stated that it would not only provide access to the sea for Ethiopia but also enhance the security, economic, and political collaboration between the two parties.



“The Memorandum of Understanding reaffirms the principled position of the Ethiopian government to advance mutual interests through cooperation on the basis of reciprocity,” it continued.



Abiy emphasized that the agreement marks the beginning of a new era of collaboration, holding significant implications for regional integration in the Horn of Africa. Furthermore, he highlighted its instrumental role in empowering Ethiopia to play a more substantial part in upholding peace and security within the broader region.

