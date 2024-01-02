Embrace Travel Freedom in the UAE with the Convenience of eSIMs this Holiday Season

(MENAFN- Atteline) Dubai, UAE 29 December, 2023: Traveling for business or leisure has never been more liberating thanks to the advent of embedded SIMs, or “eSIMs” for short. These tiny digital wonders are revolutionizing the way we stay connected while traveling during the holidays; travelers are now simply downloading apps, choosing an eSIM plan, and following the installation steps to install an eSIM and stay connected on-the-go. This is where Airalo comes in, and its eSIMs offer a game-changing solution, providing seamless connectivity without the constraints of physical SIM cards.



Airalo redefines global connectivity by enabling seamless access to local mobile plans in various countries —eliminating the hassle of dealing with physical SIM cards or navigating through roaming issues. By using eSIMs from Airalo, travelers can effortlessly transition between local networks as they move from one destination to another, all without the need to change SIM cards or visit physical stores for activations. This convenience ensures a smooth experience for travelers arriving in the UAE, allowing them to stay connected effortlessly throughout their journey.



Elevating itself as the top choice for global travelers, Airalo has firmly established its position as the leading eSIM provider. Airalo takes pride in offering the best prices per gigabyte of data, ensuring a cost-effective solution for travelers in search of seamless connectivity. The user-friendly interface of Airalo's website and app guarantees a hassle-free experience, adding to the overall appeal of its eSIM solutions. With a global user base exceeding 5 million and an impressive 4.7 star reviews across the Play Store and App Store, Airalo has become synonymous with reliability and customer satisfaction, securing its place among the top 5 travel apps in terms of ranking.



For those venturing to and from the UAE, Airalo currently offers a range of plans catering to different connectivity needs. Aside from local eSIM plans, Airalo also offers regional plans if you’re traveling to more than a country in one region, and global plans for worldwide coverage, such as Discover+. Some eSIM plans, like Menalink, which covers the Middle East and North Africa, start with a 1 GB data plan, offering 7 days of connectivity across 15 countries. On the other hand, the global Discover+ plan, which offers calls, SMS and data, goes up to 20 GB.



Most recently, Airalo expanded its language offerings to 53 languages, offering millions of users the opportunity to scroll through the Airalo app and website in their preferred language. The eSIM marketplace also recently launched Airalo Partners, an innovative connectivity solution tailored to businesses and organizations across the globe.



Airalo’s CEO and co-founder, Ahmet Bahadir Ozdemir, stated, “Committed to making connectivity more accessible, we strive to be a reliable global solution, with an aim to positively impact the travel experience. In the UAE and around the world, we have achieved noteworthy milestones, positioning ourselves as the leading eSIM provider. By transcending conventional roaming limits, we aim to contribute to a more seamless and enjoyable global travel experience. Our commitment lies in providing affordable and accessible connectivity worldwide, working diligently to ensure every journey is a connected experience for all.”





MENAFN02012024006284013642ID1107675722