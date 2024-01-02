OFFICIAL PRESS CONFERENCE - 2024 DUBAI MARATHON

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Grand Ballroom

SIRO One Za'abeel – Dubai



On behalf of the Dubai Marathon and the Dubai Sports Council, you are invited to send a reporter and photographer to the official launch press conference on Friday, January 5, 2024, when we will welcome the elite athletes to the Dubai Marathon and unveil the new race trophy.



Media representatives are welcome to meet many of the elite athletes who will compete in the Marathon, while race officials and sponsors will be on hand to provide details of the first international marathon of 2024.



Media who have already applied for media accreditation can collect their passes on the day at the Press Conference reception desk.







MENAFN02012024007179015428ID1107675715