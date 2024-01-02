During second meeting of Board of Governors for academic year 2023-2024 HBMSU discusses its action plans for next phase

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) 29 December 2023: The Board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) convened its second meeting for the academic year 2023-2024, chaired by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Governors of HBMSU and in the presence of their Excellencies, members of the Board. During the meeting, the Board discussed the work plan of the University.



The Board also delved into various topics on the agenda, including the features of the strategic plan and priorities for action from 2024 to 2026, to consolidate the University’s position and competitiveness, stay in line with future trends, follow new working techniques, reinforce collaborations, and maintain its work and services. Furthermore, the Board reviewed the University’s annual budget for 2024.



During the meeting, H.E. Al Tayer highlighted the keenness of the Board of Governors to enhance the specialised educational and research programs, as well as integrate creativity and innovation in the educational system. He further emphasised their aim to position the University as one of the leading institutions of smart education and innovation in the world, reinforcing its role in meeting the needs of the future.



In line with Dubai’s development plans, the meeting further highlighted the University’s focus on satisfying the rising demand for smart higher education, vocational training and continuous learning based on innovation.



Furthermore, the meeting underscored HBMSU’s future initiatives, which seek to offer disciplines that meet the requirements of the market, empowering youth, supporting competencies and talents while cultivating a culture of entrepreneurship and sustainability. By leveraging advanced technology applications, artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing systems, the University aims to attain these goals. The move adheres to the steadfast commitment of the University to ensure academic excellence and technical progress.





