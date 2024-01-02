NKF Real Estate funds education and vocational training for impoverished, flood-affected people

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Date: Dubai, UAE; January 2, 2024



NKF Real Estate, a Dubai-based boutique real estate brokerage and property management organisation, is contributing a part of its proceedings to Nahida Khan Foundation, a Non-Government Organisation (NGO) that helps the unfortunate people who have been affected by severe floods in the north-eastern part of Bangladesh.



Nahida Khan Foundation (NKF) is a charity organisation active since its establishment in 2002 by founder Nahida Khan, a former Emirates Airlines cabin crew and a professional-turned-entrepreneur who works for a greater cause. The foundation was founded to help the poverty-stricken people in Jamalpur sub-district, her ancestral land in Bangladesh.



The foundation’s philanthropic activities are significantly supported by NKF Real Estate, an upcoming real estate agency in the UAE that believes in forging relationships with clients based on loyalty and trust. The company advocates this ‘loyalty and trust’ through its corporate social responsibility (CSR) towards the welfare of destitute people.



One of the principal motives of establishing NKF was to provide free education to the underprivileged children who would have otherwise resorted to earning a living through agricultural labour or as domestic help. The NKF Primary School has seen many students graduate with flying colours. With 15 to 20 students passing every year regularly, 200 students are currently studying in the school, in addition to sponsorship of more than 60 students by the foundation since 2005. Several of those who graduated have proceeded to pursue higher studies, with three brilliant students completing their post-graduation.



Simultaneously, the foundation has worked passionately for the emancipation of women by setting up vocational centres. Around 51 percent of the flood-affected population are women. The responsibility of marriage and children inevitably prevent them from being financially independent. The foundation has witnessed more than 770 women benefitting from the training. Sewing lessons along with sewing machines are supplied post completion of training, which has empowered them to be self-reliant by launching their own ventures or seeking employment in garment factories.



Inspired by such tremendous success, the foundation wants to expand its plan of projects. It aims to establish a secondary school to ensure that these students do not withhold further studies after completing the primary level.



Nahida Khan, Founder of Nahida Khan Foundation and CEO of NKF Real Estate, said, “The foundation dedicates itself to the emancipation of the destitute riverine people in Bangladesh, especially children and women who are more vulnerable to natural disasters. The most effective way of giving is through transfer of knowledge and skills.



“NKF Real Estate humbly supports the foundation by funding the NKF Primary School, a fundamental institution for those children who would otherwise have fallen behind in gaining basic education. The passion for learning among the youth has inspired the foundation to plan the launch of a secondary school so as to support these children in the long-run. We have also started vocational centres for the women to hone essential skills so they can be independent.”



The long-term goal for NKF is to sustain its current operation and expand beyond Islampur sub-district, throughout the rest of Bangladesh and eventually worldwide, reaching those in need





