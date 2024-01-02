APAC is Dominating Kaolin Market

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The kaolin market was USD 4,734.3 million in 2023, which will increase to USD 6,557.9 million, growing at a 4.9% compound annual growth rate, by 2030.

The growth of this industry is boosted by its surging utilization as a pharmaceutical ingredient as well as the rising need in sanitary and ceramic sectors.



In addition, other advantages provided by it, for example, brightness, gloss, opacity, and smoothness, boost the esthetics of paper.

With the arrival of online shopping, the application of paper in the packaging sector is mounting. Kaolin is sustainable as well as eco-friendly and offers durability to the packing for e-commerce transport.



The hydrous category, based on grade, was the largest contributor to the kaolin market, with a 35% share in 2030. The manufacturing procedure is long and requires sorting, crushing, slurring, shifting, centrifugation, and grinding to achieve the anticipated residue, purity, brightness, and particle size; magnetic treatment, and drying.



Europe will be the second-largest contributor in the coming years, because of the rising need in the paper, glass, plastic, and rubber sectors. Since the pandemic of COVID-19, numerous customers have shifted to packed food & beverages, therefore, leading to a requirement for high-quality packaging material.



Moreover, Germany is leading the European industry, the U.K., on the other hand, is advancing at the fastest CAGR.





