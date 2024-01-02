Electric Vehicle Component Market To be Dominated by the APAC

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The electric vehicle component market is on the way of growth and this trend will continue in the future as well. This growth is because to the increasing acceptance of EVs all over the world.

The RoW will grow the fastest in the industry, and that too at a substantial rate. It is because of the fact that, the region is still in the emerging phase of EV acceptance.



Automakers are more inclined toward induction motors as they are more effective and help in reducing the magnetic losses by decreasing the voltage of the inverter. Therefore, the snowballing acceptance of these motors in high-performance EVs will the industry in the years to come.



The battery pack category, was the largest in the electric vehicle components market in the past. This is due to the fact that battery pack accounts for almost half of the price of an electric vehicle price of an EV. Amongst the numerous sub-components of a battery pack, the battery cell had a substantial share.



The OEM category had the higher demand in the past. This is because of the growing production of EVs all over the world. Faster growth in the future is observed by the aftermarket category as a result of the increasing demand for replacement components and parts.



Among APAC countries, China led the industry. This is because the subsidy provided by the government since 2017, which resulted in a considerable increase in the sales of electric vehicles.

Recently, the stalwarts of the industry have taken quite a lot of strategic measures, for example, introduction of products, mergers and accusations, and facility expansions, for having their noses in front of all the other competition in the industry.



The increasing adoption of electric vehicles all over the world, and the reducing cost of the components, both have a lot to do with the increasing demand for the components of EVs. This demand will continue to grow in the years to come as well.





