Polymethyl Methacrylate Market is Dominated by APAC

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) The polymethyl methacrylate market was USD 6,185.2 million in 2023, and it will touch USD 8,946.1 million, with a 5.5% compound annual growth rate, by 2030.

In 2023, the extruded sheets category, based on type, accounted for the largest share, and it is likely to remain the largest in the years to come.



This can be because of the wide use of these sheets in the automotive industry to make visors, windshields, and many other exterior and interior parts. This is because such materials offer many benefits like easy fabrication, weather resistance, cost-efficiency, and optical clarity.



The construction category, based on application, was the largest contributor to the polymethyl methacrylate market in 2023, with a 31.4% share, and it will remain the largest throughout this decade. This can be because of the quickly surging populace in urban areas, the growing trend of green building materials, increasing investment in the residential sector, and the rising standard of living.



The automotive category will observe the fastest CAGR in the coming years. This is because of the increasing need for new-generation automobiles, particularly EVs; rising findings by automotive companies in expanding their manufacturing output, and surging requirements to produce highly fuel-efficient and lightweight vehicles.



In addition, PMMA sheets are utilized in car exterior & interior panels, windows, spoilers, fenders, instrument covers, motorcycle windshields, and other ancillaries.

North America was a significant contributor to the industry in 2023. This can be mainly because of the enhanced healthcare infrastructure, rising construction rate, and surging adoption of signs and displays in this continent.



It is because of the advancing automotive sector, coupled with mounting EVs penetration, the polymethyl methacrylate industry will continue to grow significantly in the years to come.





