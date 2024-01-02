Turkey’s main stock index starts 2024 with gains

(MENAFN) On the inaugural trading day of 2024, Turkey’s main stock index exhibited a positive opening, starting at 7,542.25 points, marking a 0.96percent increase or 72.07 points compared to the previous close.



At the conclusion of 2023 on Friday, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index had reached 7,470.18 points, registering a 1percent gain, accompanied by a robust daily trading volume of 72 billion Turkish liras (USD2.45 billion).



In the foreign exchange market, the US dollar to Turkish lira exchange rate was recorded at 29.6885 as of 10:15 a.m. local time (0715GMT). Simultaneously, the euro to lira exchange rate stood at 32.7710, and the British pound was traded for 37.8120 Turkish liras.



In the global commodity markets, Brent crude oil was priced at approximately USD78.50 per barrel. The valuation of an ounce of gold was reported at USD2,084.20 during the same period.



These figures collectively contribute to the comprehensive overview of the economic indicators shaping the financial landscape at the outset of the new year.

