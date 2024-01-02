Turkey's PMI sees marginal uptick in December

(MENAFN) According to S&P Global's report on Tuesday, Turkey's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) experienced a marginal uptick from 47.2 to 47.4 month-on-month in December.
However, the data suggests that despite this increase, there was an ongoing moderation in business conditions within the manufacturing sector.
The findings highlight a nuanced economic landscape as the PMI reflects a subtle improvement while still indicating a tempered overall performance in the manufacturing industry.
"Market conditions were challenging both domestically and abroad, resulting in a slowdown in new orders and scaling back of production," it stated, Additionally, the report noted a positive development in Turkey's economic landscape, highlighting that employment in the country stabilized during the specified period.
"On the price front, the rate of input cost inflation eased to a seven-month low, but selling prices rose at a slightly faster pace," the survey displayed.
"The moderation in the Turkish manufacturing sector seen at the end of 2023 summed up a challenging second half of the year for firms, with subdued demand a key feature," Andrew Harker stated, who severs as a director at S&P Global.
MENAFN02012024000045015839ID1107675686
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.