Turkey's PMI sees marginal uptick in December

(MENAFN) According to S&P Global's report on Tuesday, Turkey's Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) experienced a marginal uptick from 47.2 to 47.4 month-on-month in December.



However, the data suggests that despite this increase, there was an ongoing moderation in business conditions within the manufacturing sector.



The findings highlight a nuanced economic landscape as the PMI reflects a subtle improvement while still indicating a tempered overall performance in the manufacturing industry.



"Market conditions were challenging both domestically and abroad, resulting in a slowdown in new orders and scaling back of production," it stated, Additionally, the report noted a positive development in Turkey's economic landscape, highlighting that employment in the country stabilized during the specified period.



"On the price front, the rate of input cost inflation eased to a seven-month low, but selling prices rose at a slightly faster pace," the survey displayed.



"The moderation in the Turkish manufacturing sector seen at the end of 2023 summed up a challenging second half of the year for firms, with subdued demand a key feature," Andrew Harker stated, who severs as a director at S&P Global.

