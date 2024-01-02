               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


1/2/2024 3:46:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Wednesday December 27, 2023 to Friday December 29, 2023:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 561,120 8,158,306,228
25 December 2023 - - -
26 December 2023 - - -
27 December 2023 800 12,014.7250 9,611,780
28 December 2023 750 11,936.8000 8,952,600
29 December 2023 750 11,979.6533 8,984,740
Total 25-29 December 2023 2,300 27,549,120
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,438 11,977.8783 29,202,067
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 66,847 712,410,593
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 565,858 8,215,057,416
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,329,059 35,196,573,153
25 December 2023 - - -
26 December 2023 - - -
27 December 2023 3,192 12,187.3418 38,901,995
28 December 2023 2,992 12,114.8763 36,247,710
29 December 2023 2,992 12,128.1501 36,287,425
Total 25-29 December 2023 9,176 111,437,130
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 7,355 12,144.4167 89,322,185
Bought from the Foundation* 2,318 12,144.4027 28,150,725
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 275,974 2,967,212,919
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,347,908 35,425,483,194

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 306,636 A shares and 1,279,457 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.03% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, January 2, 2024

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 52 2023
  • Weekly transactions - week 52 2023

