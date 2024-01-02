(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Wednesday December 27, 2023 to Friday December 29, 2023:
|
| Number of A shares
| Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
| Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
| 561,120
|
| 8,158,306,228
| 25 December 2023
| -
| -
| -
| 26 December 2023
| -
| -
| -
| 27 December 2023
| 800
| 12,014.7250
| 9,611,780
| 28 December 2023
| 750
| 11,936.8000
| 8,952,600
| 29 December 2023
| 750
| 11,979.6533
| 8,984,740
| Total 25-29 December 2023
| 2,300
|
| 27,549,120
| Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
| 2,438
| 11,977.8783
| 29,202,067
| Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
| 66,847
|
| 712,410,593
| Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
| 565,858
|
| 8,215,057,416
|
| Number of B shares
| Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
| Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
| 2,329,059
|
| 35,196,573,153
| 25 December 2023
| -
| -
| -
| 26 December 2023
| -
| -
| -
| 27 December 2023
| 3,192
| 12,187.3418
| 38,901,995
| 28 December 2023
| 2,992
| 12,114.8763
| 36,247,710
| 29 December 2023
| 2,992
| 12,128.1501
| 36,287,425
| Total 25-29 December 2023
| 9,176
|
| 111,437,130
| Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
| 7,355
| 12,144.4167
| 89,322,185
| Bought from the Foundation*
| 2,318
| 12,144.4027
| 28,150,725
| Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
| 275,974
|
| 2,967,212,919
| Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)
| 2,347,908
|
| 35,425,483,194
*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 306,636 A shares and 1,279,457 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 9.03% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, January 2, 2024
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521
