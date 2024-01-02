Giggster And Ephotozine Collaborate To Enrich Creative Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Giggster , a leader in creative spaces, is excited to announce a collaboration between two of its portfolio companies: Giggster and ePHOTOzine. This effort is working to redefine the world of photography, videography, and location rentals by seamlessly connecting more users with inspiring locations.



Key Aspects of the Giggster-ePHOTOzine Collaboration:



Inspired Creative Spaces: ePHOTOzine, as the portfolio site of Giggster, has built new pages to highlight Giggster's creative spaces. These pages will offer a diverse range of locations tailored to the needs of photographers and other creatives, providing endless opportunities for inspiration.



Streamlined Location Discovery: This collaboration simplifies the process of discovering and booking creative spaces, empowering ePHOTOzine users to turn their creative visions into reality.



Platform Expansion: The collaboration sets the stage for ongoing Giggster growth, allowing photographers from other sites to access ePHOTOzine exclusive locations and Giggster inventory.



"We are thrilled to facilitate this collaboration between Giggster and ePHOTOzine," said Yuri Baranov, President and Founder of Giggster. "This integration exemplifies our commitment to enhancing the creative potential of photographers, videographers, and creatives by seamlessly connecting them with inspiring locations."



This collaboration exemplifies the synergy within the Giggster portfolio companies and their shared dedication to supporting creativity and innovation in the world of photography, and the broader creative community.



About Giggster:

Giggster is a pioneering online platform for individuals and businesses seeking extraordinary locations for production, events, and creative projects. With an extensive portfolio of nearly 40,000 unique locations, Giggster simplifies the location scouting and booking process.



About ePHOTOzine:

ePHOTOzine is dedicated to providing a wealth of resources, inspiration, and knowledge to photography enthusiasts. As a passionate community and a trusted source, ePHOTOzine has long been a leading platform for photographers.

