Chinese Leader emphasizes international collaboration for peace, development

(MENAFN) Chinese Leader Xi Jinping emphasized in his 2024 New Year message on Sunday evening that “no matter how the global landscape may evolve, peace and development remain the underlying trend, and only cooperation for mutual benefit can deliver.”



During his broadcasted address from his Beijing office, he reaffirmed his commitment to reunify mainland China and Taiwan, despite the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for January 13 in the self-governed island.



The Chinese President stated that Beijing was braced to work for the "common good of humanity" in order to "build a shared future for mankind."



Following his visit to the US in November, his comments were seen as efforts that seemed to alleviate tensions with Washington.



Acknowledging that conflicts persisted in certain regions globally, Xi stated: "We, Chinese, are keenly aware of what peace means."



“In 2023, we have continued to forge ahead with resolve and tenacity. We have gone through the test of winds and rains, have seen beautiful scenes unfolding on the way, and have made plenty of real achievements. We will remember this year as one of hard work and perseverance. Going forward, we have full confidence in the future,” he declared.



Shifting focus to the economy, Xi pledged to “consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery and work to achieve steady and long-term economic development.”



Admitting that “some enterprises had a tough time, some people had difficulty finding jobs and meeting basic needs, some places were hit by floods, typhoons, earthquakes or other natural disasters,” he declared that “all these remain at the forefront of my mind.”

