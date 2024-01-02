FL Entertainment: Weekly Share Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release Paris – 2 January 2024 Share Transactions Disclosure FL Entertainment N.V. (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 26 December to 29 December 2023 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder's annual meeting on 15 June 2023.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2023-12-27 BUY 142 8.400000 1,192.80 XAMS 2023-12-28 BUY 38 8.400000 319.20 XAMS 2023-12-29 BUY 219 8.379680 1,835.15 XAMS 2023-12-29 SELL 105 8.402381 882.25 XAMS

FY 2023 results: 7 March 2024

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – ...

...

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

Founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entertainment industry pioneer and entrepreneur, FL Entertainment Group is a global leader in multimedia content and gaming, combining the strengths of Banijay, the world's largest independent producer distributor, with Betclic Everest Group, the fastest-growing online sports betting platform in Europe. In 2022, FL Entertainment recorded through Banijay and Betclic Everest Group, a combined revenue, and Adjusted EBITDA, of €4,047m and €670m respectively. FL Entertainment listed on Euronext Amsterdam in July 2022.

ISIN: NL0015000X07

