Share Buybacks In Spar Nord Bank – Transactions In Week 52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Company announcement no. 01

In company announcement no. 8 2023, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million. The share buyback was initiated on 13 February 2023.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank's share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In week 52 the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

Number of shares Average purchase price Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated from last announcement 2,669,100 289,385,846 25 December 2023 - - - 26 December 2023 - - - 27 December 2023 9,000 107.07 963,630 28 December 2023 7,000 107.07 749,490 29 December 2023 4,000 106.91 427,640 Total week 52 20,000 2,140,760 Total accumulated 2,689,100 291,526,606

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,812,898 treasury shares. equal to 2.34 % of the Bank's share capital.





Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum. Head of Investor Relations. on tel. + 45 9634 4236

Rune Brandt Børglum

Head of Investor Relation



Attachment

No. 01- Share buybacks - transactions in week 52 - UK