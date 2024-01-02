Noahswap's Latest Feature Transforms Points To Prizes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Participants can enjoy four-fold benefits: minting profits, staking earnings, points lottery and points redemption.

MALAYSIA, January 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Noahswap officially launched its Points Carnival on December 15, introducing a new points system to offer users more interactive, participatory, and rewarding opportunities. The event is divided into two main parts: earning and using points. Participants can enjoy four-fold benefits: minting profits, staking earnings, points lottery and points redemption. Here are the details:

Points Earning System:

Participants can earn points through six major categories:

1. Asset Minting: Earn 1 point for every 1 USDT minted.

2. Inviting Friends to Link Wallets: Earn 10 points per person, up to a maximum of 5000 points.

3. Inviting Friends to Mint:

- Earn 300 points if the total invitees mint ≥1000 USDT.

- Earn 3500 points if ≥10000 USDT.

- Earn 20000 points if ≥50000 USDT.

- Earn 50000 points if ≥100000 USDT.

4. Personal Staking (including NOAH and liquidity staking, based on total amount staked): Earn 1 point for every 1 USDT (market price conversion).

5. Inviting Friends to Stake:

- Earn 300 points if the total invitees stake ≥1000 USDT.

- Earn 3500 points if ≥10000 USDT.

- Earn 20000 points if ≥50000 USDT.

- Earn 50000 points if ≥100000 USDT.

6. Daily Check-in: Earn 10 points daily (one check-in per account per day).

Points Mall :

Points earned during the event can be used in two ways to get rewards:

Points Lottery, with prizes including platform-minted tokens, double points, and thank-you gifts.

Points Redemption: Redeem tokens that will be directly deposited into your platform account and are available for withdrawal anytime.

To ensure the fairness of the event, we have implemented a strict anti-cheating system. Any violation will result in severe penalties, including deducting all points. These new points of gameplay will bring more fun and rewards. Stay tuned to our social media and platform announcements for the latest Noahswap's Points Carnival information.

Thank you for your support and trust in Noahswap. We look forward to exploring your future in this new points system!

