Hawaiian surfer dies after sustaining injuries in ‘shark encounter’

(MENAFN) In Hawaii, a 39-year-old surfer, identified as Jason Carter of Haiku, died after sustaining injuries in a "shark encounter," according to the Maui Police Department.



The incident occurred at the beach area of 93 Hana Highway in Paia around 11:19 AM regional time on Saturday.



Lifeguards were already transporting Carter to shore via jet ski when the police arrived.



First responders conducted life-saving measures onshore before transferring Carter to the Maui Memorial Medical Center for additional treatment. Unfortunately, authorities reported that Carter succumbed to his injuries and passed away.



"The Maui Police Department extends our deepest condolences to Mr. Carter's family and friends," the police declaration mentioned.



Officials have stated that the preliminary investigation indicates no evidence of foul play, but a comprehensive investigation is still ongoing. An autopsy has been scheduled, as reported by the police.



According to the Maui Fire Department, the incident happened around 11:12 AM regional time while Carter was surfing. Maui County, in an Instagram post, confirmed that Baldwin Beach Park and Lower Pā'ia Park were closed on Saturday.



Officials conducted patrols in the area, both onshore and using jet skis.



