Unknown Assailants Bomb Crude Oil Pipeline In Yemen

(MENAFN- IANS) Sanaa, Jan 2 (IANS) Unknown assailants carried out an attack and blew up a major crude oil pipeline in Yemen's southeastern province of Shabwa, a government official said on Tuesday.

The blast on Monday night was targeted at the pipeline responsible for transporting crude oil from the Jannah Hunt oil field in the Usaylan district, the official told Xinhua news agency.

This pipeline stretches to the Nushima export port located on the Arabian Sea in Shabwa.

He clarified that the sabotage attack caused significant damage to the pipeline, leading to towering flames and thick plumes of smoke in the area.

The attack on the pipeline occurred following the withdrawal of military personnel, who abandoned their posts in securing the pipeline due to grievances over unpaid salaries from the government, according to the official.

Yemen's crude oil export operations have been severely disrupted due to the ongoing conflict between the government and the Iran-backed Houthi militia.

The nine-year-long conflict has not only destabilized the nation but has also fostered the rise of armed gangs and extremist groups across Yemen, further complicating the security landscape.

The recent pipeline attacks only exacerbate an already dire situation, further undermining the country's infrastructure and economic stability.

