BJP Approaches Calcutta HC Over ‘Unnecessary' Occupying Of SSKM Bed By Sujay Bhadra

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 2 (IANS) West Bengal BJP on Tuesday approached a division bench of the Calcutta High Court accusing Sujay Krishna Bhadra, a prime accused in the multi-crore cash-for-school job case, of”unnecessarily” occupying a bed at a state-run S.S.K.M. Medical College & Hospital in South Kolkata.

The division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya have admitted the petition and ordered notices be served to all the parties concerned. The matter is expected to come up for hearing on January 4.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is conducting a parallel probe in the school job case, has already accused S.S.K.M of manipulating the medical reports of Bhadra, by virtue of which the accused has“unnecessarily” kept admitted at the hospital without sufficient medical grounds.

The central agency sleuths have also complained to the court that because of this approach on part of S.S.K.M, the entire process of the voice sampling test of Bhadra is getting delayed again and again.

A single-judge bench of Calcutta High Court has directed the S.S.K.M authorities to submit the medical report of Bhadra to the court by January 5.

A public interest litigation (PIL) on somewhat similar grounds was filed at Calcutta Court last month accusing S.S.K.M authorities of providing safe shelter to persons accused of involvement in a number of cases relating to financial corruption.

In that PIL, the petitioner alleged that because of the events of accused persons occupying bed at S.S.K.M without sufficient medical grounds, the common people are often deprived of admission and denied proper treatment there.

The petitioner also made an appeal for medical reports of all accused persons admitted at S.S.K.M be submitted to the court and the same be examined by a medical team of any Centre-run hospital.

