Australian PM Lauds Courageous Khawaja For Standing Up For Human Values

(MENAFN- IANS) Sydney, Jan 2 (IANS) Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese commended Usman Khawaja for "showing courage" in advocating for victims of conflict and "standing up for human values" during the ongoing Test series against Pakistan.

During Australia's first Test against Pakistan at Perth, Khawaja has attempted to display messages calling for an end to the war in Gaza including an image of a dove holding an olive branch with a reference to the UN' Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and slogans such as "all lives are equal".

The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, barred Khawaja from displaying these messages on his shoes or bat. The opener eventually taped over the messages written on his shoes and sported a black armband while coming out to open the batting alongside David Warner. But the ICC charged him for breaching clothing and equipment regulations with the black armband he wore instead.

Albanese, addressing both teams during his New Year's Day reception at Kirribilli House, commended Khawaja for his courage in standing up for human values. "I'd like to congratulate (Khawaja) for the courage he has shown standing up for human values. He has shown courage, and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing."

This SCG Test starting on Wednesday will mark not only the end of a series but also the final partnership between Khawaja and his childhood friend, Warner. The camaraderie between the two, evident in their formidable partnership at the top of the order, added an emotional layer to the impending farewell.

"When Ussie and Dave go out, it will be a very special moment, when you walk on to the SCG," Albanese added.

--IANS

hs/bc