Paraganglioma Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Paraganglioma is an uncommon form of tumor that develops from paraganglia, which are specialized cells. The neuroendocrine system, which controls numerous physiological functions, including heart rate and blood pressure, includes these cells. Paragangliomas can occur anywhere in the body; however, they are most commonly found in the head and neck along the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems. Although these tumors are typically benign (noncancerous), their size and location may cause them to invade locally and manifest symptoms.

The symptoms of paragangliomas change depending on the area of the body where the tumor is located. Symptoms may include headaches, profuse perspiration, palpitations, and elevated blood pressure, among other symptoms associated with the overproduction of hormones. Paragangliomas may occasionally be unintentionally detected during imaging procedures conducted for unrelated objectives. In most cases, paragangliomas are eliminated surgically as part of their treatment.

Market Dynamics Rising Prevalence of Paraganglioma Drives the Global Market

The increasing incidence of paraganglioma on a global scale is anticipated to drive market growth. The exact occurrence rate of paraganglioma is not well understood due to the common practice of conflating its clinical characteristics with those of pheochromocytoma. Pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma is estimated to occur collectively at a rate of approximately 0.8 per 100,000 person-years annually, with between 500 and 1600 cases reported annually in the United States.

Although these tumors were thought to be uncommon, a closer look at the autopsy series shows that their prevalence is higher than expected, meaning that many go undiscovered for their whole lives. A genetic association is observed in around 25% of cases, and the tumors frequently secrete hormones in excessive quantities, a process that can lead to critical complications such as hypertension, cardiac dysfunction, and cerebrovascular accidents. This is anticipated to stimulate market expansion.

Increasing Product Approval Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The introduction and approval of innovative pharmaceuticals for treating paraganglioma by major industry participants generate market expansion prospects. For instance, the U.S. FDA authorized the initial non-surgical treatment for the rare neuroendocrine cancers pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma in August 2018. Progenics Pharmaceuticals was granted authorization for AZEDRA (iobenguane I131) after an investigation by researchers affiliated with the Abramson Cancer Center across multiple centers.

AZEDRA is a highly specific and bioactive radiotherapeutic agent intended for the treatment of pheochromocytoma or paraganglioma in patients of 12 years or older who have received a diagnosis of the disease. In addition to a positive iobenguane scan, the following conditions must exist in these patients: unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic; systemic anticancer therapy is required. AZEDRA is the sole and initial pharmaceutical product to have been approved for this particular indication.

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant global paraganglioma market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period. The region's well-established healthcare system bolsters the expansion of the paraganglioma market, the extensive utilization of innovative radionuclide therapy and radiation therapy techniques by medical practitioners, and the comprehensive availability of advanced diagnostic equipment. Despite being a rare disease, the incidence of paraganglioma has increased over the past few years. Research published in January 2021 in the European Journal of Endocrinology approximated the detection of 251 tumors in a cohort of 239 individuals diagnosed with paraganglioma or pheochromocytoma over seven years in Western Canada. The cohort comprised a total of 5,196,368 individuals. Pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma exhibited a combined annual prevalence of 0.66 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Furthermore, the occurrence rates of pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma exhibited an upward trend in correlation with age, peaking between the ages of 60 and 79, with 8.85 and 14.68 cases per 100,000 individuals annually, respectively, for males and females. By employing laboratory data (metanephrine >two-fold or normetanephrine >three-fold higher than the upper limit of normal), the algorithm proved to be highly precise in its estimation of the true incidence rate of pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma. The estimated incidence is 0.54 cases per 100,000 individuals annually. Therefore, in contrast with reported rates in other regions, the prevalence of pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma in a non-biased sample of Western Canadian residents was surprisingly high. This is anticipated to propel the North American market's expansion.



The global Paraganglioma Market size was valued at

USD 2.85 billion in 2022.

It is estimated to reach

USD 3.12 billion by 2031,

growing at a

CAGR of 1%

during the forecast period (2023–2031).



Based on type, the global paraganglioma market is bifurcated into sympathetic paragangliomas, parasympathetic paragangliomas, carotid paragangliomas, cervical paragangliomas, jugular paragangliomas, secretory paragangliomas, and temporal paragangliomas.



Based on treatment type, the global paraganglioma market is bifurcated into peptide receptor radionuclide therapy, surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and others.



Based on therapeutic drugs, the global paraganglioma market is bifurcated into iobenguane I13, cyclophosphamide, vincristine, and dacarbazine.



Based on end-users, the global paraganglioma market is bifurcated into hospitals, specialty clinics, cancer research institutes, and others.

The hospital segment owns the highest market share. North America is the most significant global paraganglioma market shareholder and is expected to expand substantially during the forecast period.

Key HighlightsCompetitive Players

The key players in the global paraganglioma market are Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., AstraZeneca, Cipla Inc., Advanced Accelerator Applications, Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Amerigen Pharmaceuticals Limited, Fresenius Kabi AG, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd, and others.



In October 2023, Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. declared that two forthcoming investigator-initiated trials (IIT) were showcased at the 2023 North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) Symposium in Montreal, Canada. The first presentation covered

the Phase 1 Trial of Pb-212-VMT-alpha-NET for Somatostatin Receptor Positive Tumors in Specific Metastatic or Inoperable Tumors. The second presentation included a Phase 1/2 Trial of Pb-212-VMT-alpha-NET for Pheochromocytoma/Paraganglioma and GI Neuroendocrine Tumors that Had Been Treated with Radioligand Therapy. In October 2023, Enterome unveiled updated and encouraging results from the Phase 1/2 SPENCER trial of EO2401 in combination with nivolumab for two types of adrenal tumors-adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) and metastatic pheochromocytoma/paraganglioma (MPP)-today. EO2401 is comprised of three HLA-A2-restricted peptides derived from the microbiome and are non-self. Its purpose is to stimulate memory CD8 T cells that target tumor-associated antigens (TAAs) that are upregulated in adrenal tumors.



Sympathetic Paragangliomas

Parasympathetic Paragangliomas

Carotid Paragangliomas

Cervical Paragangliomas

Jugular Paragangliomas

Secretory Paragangliomas Temporal Paragangliomas



Peptide Receptor Radionuclide Therapy

Surgery

Chemotherapy

Radiation Therapy Others



iobenguane I131

Cyclophosphamide

Vincristine Dacarbazine



Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Cancer Research Institutes Others



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America The Middle East and Africa

